Endor Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $40,127.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $40,127.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.62 or 0.00243212 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005364 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002161 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000876 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00019231 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

