$546.02 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to post sales of $546.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $478.07 million to $665.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $295.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.34. 1,972,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.84.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

