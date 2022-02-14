Analysts Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $40,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 175,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,695 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 22.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 44,611 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 771,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 669.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 77,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $192.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

