M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.84

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.84 and last traded at $43.38, with a volume of 475583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 50.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 49.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 76.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.