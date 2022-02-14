Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Short Interest Update

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the January 15th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE CLIM remained flat at $$9.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. 215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,593. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $484,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 25.0% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 206,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

