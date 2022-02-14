Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 187,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NDP stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

