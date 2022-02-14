NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$855 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $854.72 million.

Shares of NTCT stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $31.87. 35,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTCT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

