Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) Director Cesar Gonzalez Buys 20,000 Shares

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) Director Cesar Gonzalez acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$27,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,645.

Cesar Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

On Thursday, January 27th, Cesar Gonzalez acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.26 per share, with a total value of C$6,300.00.

Shares of Bonterra Resources stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.43. 103,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,253. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36. Bonterra Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.94 and a 1-year high of C$1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on Bonterra Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.