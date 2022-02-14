Skycoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.04 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $114,202.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.84 or 0.06858784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,209.05 or 1.00041120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00048519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00048555 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

