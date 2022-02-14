$5.40 Billion in Sales Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will post sales of $5.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.18 billion and the highest is $5.62 billion. Southern reported sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year sales of $22.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.53 billion to $22.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.65 billion to $24.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southern.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 728,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,269. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. Southern has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Southern by 63.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after buying an additional 2,246,542 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,209,000 after buying an additional 1,007,931 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 750.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,028,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,226,000 after buying an additional 907,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

