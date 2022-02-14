$0.90 EPS Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. Tetra Tech posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEK traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.51. 16,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.43. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

