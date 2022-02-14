Chia Network (XCH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.92 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.84 or 0.06858784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,209.05 or 1.00041120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00048519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00048555 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

