Reviewing Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) & Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atkore and Lightscape Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $2.93 billion 1.58 $587.86 million $14.80 6.98 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Lightscape Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Atkore and Lightscape Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 1 3 0 2.75 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atkore currently has a consensus target price of $118.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.46%. Given Atkore’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atkore is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 21.72% 92.67% 34.42% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Atkore has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atkore beats Lightscape Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

Lightscape Technologies Company Profile

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

