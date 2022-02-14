SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $254,121.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,191.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.14 or 0.00780103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00222145 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00021917 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

