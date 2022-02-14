Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

ROIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $11,694,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,941,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

ROIV stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,310. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

