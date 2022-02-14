American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ:AOUT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.04. 4,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,355. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $36.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $241.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.35.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 2,500 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Outdoor Brands (AOUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.