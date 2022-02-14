Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.140-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.45 billion-$5.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.750 EPS.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $97.58. 84,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $104.84. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average of $91.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.10.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 886,686 shares of company stock worth $83,663,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

