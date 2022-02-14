Grupo Herdez SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,800 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the January 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Grupo Herdez SAB de CV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GUZOF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 1.70. 4,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519. Grupo Herdez SAB de CV has a 1 year low of 1.56 and a 1 year high of 2.73.

About Grupo Herdez SAB de CV

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV manufactures, sells and distributes canned, bottled and packaged processed food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Frozen, Preserves, and Export. The firm’s brands include Aires de Campo, Barilla, Buffalo, Carlota, ChiChi’s, Del Fuerte, Don Miguel, Doña María, Embasa, Herdez, La Victoria, McCormick, Wholly, Yemina , Nutrisa, Nestle Ice Cream, and Cinepolis Popcorn.

