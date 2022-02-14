Grupo Herdez SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,800 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the January 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Grupo Herdez SAB de CV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GUZOF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 1.70. 4,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519. Grupo Herdez SAB de CV has a 1 year low of 1.56 and a 1 year high of 2.73.

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV manufactures, sells and distributes canned, bottled and packaged processed food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Frozen, Preserves, and Export. The firm’s brands include Aires de Campo, Barilla, Buffalo, Carlota, ChiChi’s, Del Fuerte, Don Miguel, Doña María, Embasa, Herdez, La Victoria, McCormick, Wholly, Yemina , Nutrisa, Nestle Ice Cream, and Cinepolis Popcorn.

