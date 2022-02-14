HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 122.8% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 303.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HLKHF remained flat at $$69.25 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.48. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $77.28.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

