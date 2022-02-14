Short Interest in Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Drops By 49.3%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the January 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 7,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,384. Interra Copper has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

Get Interra Copper alerts:

About Interra Copper

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interra Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interra Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.