Short Interest in Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Drops By 49.3%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the January 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IMIMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 7,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,384. Interra Copper has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.
About Interra Copper
