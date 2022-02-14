Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,634 shares of company stock worth $1,719,229 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $30,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 998,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,580,494. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.