Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE BZH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,372. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $518.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.03.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

