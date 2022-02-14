Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $22.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 108.01% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOHU traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $18.10. 7,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

