Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Down 68.0% in January

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the January 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sysmex stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,117. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.56. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

