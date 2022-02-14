Short Interest in Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Grows By 75.0%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPY remained flat at $$13.36 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $18.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

