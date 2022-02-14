Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Up 127.1% in January

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 127.1% from the January 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 279.3 days.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock remained flat at $$16.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

