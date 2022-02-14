Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.630-$1.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.09 billion-$10.09 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Shares of SEKEY stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.85. 16,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Seiko Epson has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.