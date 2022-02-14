Robust Token (RBT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $583,515.77

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. Robust Token has a market cap of $583,515.77 and approximately $8,446.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for $16.93 or 0.00040080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Robust Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00043867 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.99 or 0.06848433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,171.72 or 0.99831188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,414 coins and its circulating supply is 34,464 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RBTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.