BOLT (BOLT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $105,165.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. One BOLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $105,165.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00036583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00104921 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

