Content Neutrality Network Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $222,713.58 and $2,161.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

