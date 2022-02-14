Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.32). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQST shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 189,652 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 199,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,855. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $100.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.40.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

