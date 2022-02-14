Analysts Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT at $54.57

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $324,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $899,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,934 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Pulmonx by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,107,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 414,180 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,087,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after purchasing an additional 285,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,029,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,976. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

