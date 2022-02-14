Analysts Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT at $54.57

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.57.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $324,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $899,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,934 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Pulmonx stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,976. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57.
Pulmonx Company Profile
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
