Analysts Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to post earnings per share of $1.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.00. Insperity reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.28.

NYSE:NSP traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,490. Insperity has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Insperity by 1,283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65,591 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

