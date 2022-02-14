Analysts Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Target Price at $122.88

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,031,000 after acquiring an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,742,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after acquiring an additional 289,608 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 650,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,577,000 after acquiring an additional 42,198 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 603,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares during the period. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.83. The company had a trading volume of 77,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $80.16 and a 52 week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.