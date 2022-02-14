Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.58. 15,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,814. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average of $114.25.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 20.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WWD shares. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Woodward from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

