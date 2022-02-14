Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the January 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,037,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,877,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 133,798 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 103.4% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 508,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 258,435 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LMACA remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. 372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,141. Liberty Media Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.