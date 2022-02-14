The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Short Interest Update

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE TMAC traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.74. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,972. Music Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition during the second quarter worth $56,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Music Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Athanor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Music Acquisition by 13.3% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Music Acquisition by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

