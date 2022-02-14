Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

TSE CR traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.33. The company had a trading volume of 714,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,652. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.78. The stock has a market cap of C$512.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at C$4,700,417.79.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.