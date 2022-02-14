Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 378,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,973. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 1.58. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12.

Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

