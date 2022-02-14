Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $976,902.44 and approximately $2,551.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,149.46 or 0.99943690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00063039 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.76 or 0.00241284 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00163571 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.00290649 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005310 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001302 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001407 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,792,787 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

