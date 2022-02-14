Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.260-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$596 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.28 million.Harmonic also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.060 EPS.

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 26,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,583. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $933.37 million, a P/E ratio of 83.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 94,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,763,000 after buying an additional 481,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 131,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Harmonic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

