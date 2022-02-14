WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce $18.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.56 million and the highest is $19.22 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $16.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $72.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.25 million to $72.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $76.73 million, with estimates ranging from $73.49 million to $81.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,938. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $352.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

