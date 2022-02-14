Qcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.94 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Qcash has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $65.94 million and approximately $92.81 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00043803 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,874.35 or 0.06827018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,137.50 or 1.00082999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00048039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00048410 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

