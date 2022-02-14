EnterCoin Price Reaches $0.0186 on Top Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $106,177.60 and $37,453.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

