Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.42 and last traded at $30.03. Approximately 94,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,737,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.49.
About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
