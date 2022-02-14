SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.05

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.05 and last traded at $48.06, with a volume of 9114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,706,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 129,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

