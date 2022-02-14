3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the January 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.
OTCMKTS:TGOPF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $20.23.
About 3i Group
