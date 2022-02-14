3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the January 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.

OTCMKTS:TGOPF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $20.23.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

