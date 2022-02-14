Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 158.6% from the January 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UMICY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Umicore from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Redburn Partners downgraded Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Get Umicore alerts:

Shares of UMICY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,883. Umicore has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $17.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.