Derek P. Schmidt Purchases 4,344 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 4,344 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,480.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FLXS stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.20. 207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,662. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.68%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

