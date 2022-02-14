Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total transaction of $662,300.00.

Shares of RMD traded down $9.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,290. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.86 and its 200-day moving average is $262.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

