Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total transaction of $662,300.00.
Shares of RMD traded down $9.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,290. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.86 and its 200-day moving average is $262.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.
RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ResMed Company Profile
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ResMed (RMD)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.